Liam Payne's first major posthumous project announced

'One Direction' to reunite for Liam Payne tribute at BRIT Awards 2025, reports

Former One Direction bandmember Liam Payne had multiple projects lined-up before his tragic death.

The Teardrops singer suddenly passed away on October 16, 2024, after meeting a horrendous accident in Buenos Aires.

The 31-year-old passed died after falling down from third floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina. His death sent shockwaves all around the world leaving '1D' fans struck.

Three months after his tragic death, Payne’s first major project has been announced by Netflix. The pop star will be featuring in show Building the Band as guest judge.

The upcoming venture aims to bring together singers looking out for opportunities to form their own bands.

"All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit... with incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal - to find the next great music band - the stage is set for an unforgettable experience”, the synopsis of the show reads.

Liam was also initially launched through one of the similar shows X-Factor in 2010. He was brought together in a band by Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger in a band which also included Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.