Kensington Palace releases emotional video with Kate Middleton's statement after new title

Prince William and Kate Middleton's office has shared an emotional video after Princess Kate's new honour.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts have left fans in awe by releasing a heartfelt video with important announcement about the mother-of-three's new patronage.

The video was shared with a touching statement from Princess Catherine: "A proud moment becoming Patron of Tŷ Hafan. Opening in 1999 as Wales’ first children’s hospice, @ty_hafan continues to provide specialist care to children with life-shortening conditions, offering vital support to them and their families, throughout life, at end of life, and beyond."

Princess Kate, who has returned to public life after defeating cancer, won hearts with her heartwarming gesture as she followed in her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's footsteps, paying a poignant visit to a children's charity in Wales.

The 43-year-old visited Tŷ Hafan, which means 'Haven House' in Welsh, in another solo visit as she returned to royal duties.

It was confirmed that she had been made a patron of the charity. The children's hospice cares for kids with life-shortening conditions and shares a special connection with Princess Diana as it was built with her fundraising support and she was the first patron of the charity.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' proud mother Princess Kate spoke to patients during her visit and reassured them: "There is light at the end of that tunnel... You are in the best of hands."