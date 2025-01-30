Renée Zellweger shares two cents on age-gap relationship in ‘Bridget Jones’

Renée Zellweger shares two cents on age-gap relationship ‘Bridget Jones’

Renée Zellweger has recently shared her two cents on Bridget Jones’ relationship with a younger man in the new movie, Mad About the Boy.

The movie, which is based on The Independent columnist Helen Fielding’s 2013 book, revolves around Bridget’s life who is a widow and single mom with the help of her family, friends and former lover Daniel.

Speaking at the movie’s London premiere, Renée addressed the age-gap between her 51-year-old Bridget and Leo Woodall’s 29-year-old Roxster.

“I think it’s nothing new,” she told Variety.

However, Renée continued, “Maybe the social taboos are melting away.”

“It’s never a bad thing. There are certain things that we probably don’t need to have opinions about, and where people find love… why would that ever be a problem?” explained Judy actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Renée opened up about working with her two new leading men, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo, and they made her feel like she was “spoiled for riches”.

“That’s not a bad day at work right there. Talented, wonderful fellas,” she added.