Harry, Meghan share warm congratulations with Beatrice after baby’s birth – expert

Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their second daughter, Athena, on January 22 at Chelsea

The Royal Family has expressed their happiness over the birth of Princess Beatrice’s baby daughter, describing her as ‘perfect.’

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not publicly commented on the joyous news, reports suggest they have already shared their congratulations privately.

Beatrice, 36, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 41, welcomed their second daughter, Athena, on January 22 at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. Born prematurely, the little one weighed just 4lb 5oz.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in California and remain distant from the core royal circle, Beatrice and Edoardo reportedly maintain a strong relationship with them.

According to royal experts, the couple has likely reached out to Harry and Meghan to share their happiness over Athena’s birth.

Speaking to The Mirror, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond speculated: "I imagine Beatrice has already sent a few pictures of Athena to Harry and Meghan. While this may not prompt a visit from them, if Harry happens to be in the UK for charity work or business, he may take the opportunity to meet his new cousin."

Jennie also reflected on the significance of Athena’s arrival, stating: "After such a difficult year for many members of the Royal Family, 2025 is already looking much more hopeful."

She added that Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is likely overjoyed with her new granddaughter: "I'm sure Fergie will be just as smitten as Athena’s parents clearly are. I also think Athena is a beautiful name—though I expect we may see a rise in baby girls named Athena in the coming months!"

Beatrice and Edoardo are already parents to three-year-old Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, while Edoardo also shares an eight-year-old son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship.

Buckingham Palace announced Athena’s birth in an official statement, marking a happy milestone for the family.