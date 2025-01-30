Katy Perry gets candid about her daughter Daisy’s odd music preference

Katy Perry has recently opened up about her daughter Daisy love for her mother’s “rude songs”.

During an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the Roar singer revealed that her four-year-old daughter, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, started to listen some of her songs.

Katy told Jimmy that Daisy knew one song of hers that she never wanted her daughter to know and that’s “Peacock”.

“This is my karma after torturing people with this song,” quipped the 40-year-old.

The musician mentioned that she got her daughter “a peacock dress up outfit from the zoo” and she dressed herself up in it and even danced around to her mother’s song.

It is pertinent to mention that Katy’s Peacock song was released on her Teenage Dream album in 2010.

Elsewhere on the show, the Dark Horse crooner discussed her worldwide Lifetimes tour, explaining how things would be different this time after becoming a mother.

“I last toured in 2017 and now I have a four-year-old so this time will be a bit different. It will be her first time around the world,” mentioned the songstress.

Katy disclosed that she would begin her upcoming concert shows “earlier at 8.30pm, mainly because as a mother, she realised the importance of bedtime.

This year, the singer pointed out that she would be considering all mothers around the world.

“It will be a full-on dance party and I am excited to reconnect around the world. My daughter came to see me in Vegas and she likes to see me happy and performing,” added Katy.