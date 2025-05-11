Jon M. Chu celebrates Asian representation as he receives Gold House award

Jon M. Chu has recently celebrated Asian representation as he received Legend Award at the fourth annual Gold House Gold Gala on May 10 in Los Angeles.

The movie-maker, who is also a Gold House co-founder and progenitor of the history-making #GoldOpen movement, reportedly earned the A1 in Entertainment and Media for his historic directorial accomplishments in Wicked and its upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good.

In his delivery speech, Chu reflected on Asian representation in Hollywood in the last 10 years.

“We’re not just guests at the table anymore,” said the director to the audience which included H.E.R., Moana 2 director Dana LeDoux Miller, Ang Lee, Sandra Oh and Megan Thee Stallion.

Chu pointed out, “We built the damn house, and guess what? It’s made of gold, and we’ve got more work to do.”

“I’m ready, if you all are,” added the 45-year-old.

Interestingly, Chu recalled being on the set of his 2013 movie, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, and how he felt “nervous as hell”.

But it wasn’t until Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, made a comment that really made the difference.

Chu said, “He turns to me and says, ‘How lucky are we, a guy who looks like me, starring in a big ass movie directed by a guy that looks like you.’ He put his arm around me and he said, ‘I got you, brother.’”

“I wasn’t quite ready to bring my full Asian self into the spotlight, but never underestimate the power of The Rock planting seed,” added the Crazy Rich Asians director.

Noting the shift in Asian representation, Chu stated, “I’m standing there with now Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh and ‘SNL’ superstar, Bowen Yang, and he says, ‘Oh, we’re gonna kill this.’”

“That’s the energy now, a new level of not just begging for representation, but striving to be the greatest there ever was,” he concluded.