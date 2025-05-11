Blake Lively sets record straight on Taylor Swift involvement amid legal drama

Blake Lively stands up for long-time pal Taylor Swift amid Justin Baldoni legal turmoil

Blake Lively is standing up for her long-time pal Taylor Swift following Justin Baldoni’s subpoena.

The Another Simple Favor actress, who has been friends with the So Long, London singer for more than a decade, disputed the claim made by Baldoni.

In her legal statement, she addressed her It Ends With Us co-star and Steve Sarorwitz as she made a desperate attempt to defend the Anti-hero hitmaker.

Her statement was as follows, "Mr. Baldoni, Mr. Sarowitz, and team continue to turn a case of sexual harassment and retaliation into entertainment for the tabloids, going as far as suggesting that they sell tickets to a concert venue — Madison Square Garden — to witness Ms. Lively's deposition, to subpoenaing Taylor Swift, a woman who has given a voice to millions the world over."

This comes hot on the heels of Baldoni's allegation that Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds discussed the Gossip Girl alum's rewrites at the couple's NYC apartment, with Taylor later walking in to praise her friend's talent.

Justin countered that he would have appreciated her work regardless, unaffected by her husband's or friend's influence.

In response to his claim, a representative for Swift set the record straight, declining Justin’s attempts to drag her into the trial.

They explained, "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film."

In addition, the team also highlighted that the superstar didn't see the film until weeks after its public release.