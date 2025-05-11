Meghan Markle drops cozy Mother's Day pic after ‘SNL’ throws shade

Meghan Markle shares sweet new photo of Archie and Lilibet for Mother’s Day.

The Duchess of Sussex marked Mother’s Day by sharing a heartfelt new photo with her children, Archie and Lilibet.

In the image, she’s seen embracing both kids in a candid, sunlit moment that radiates warmth and joy.

"Happy Mother’s Day! Cheers to juggling it all with joy!" Meghan, captioned the photo.

"And to these two gems who still attempt to climb ‘mama mountain,’ smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure… being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life."

She closed the post with a loving quote for her little ones: "I, too, love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off Mother’s Day weekend with a star-studded date night, attending Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

She later took to Instagram to share a photo of the pair smiling during the show, along with a sweet video of Harry planting a kiss on her cheek.

"About last night… thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! all love," she captioned the post, giving followers a rare glimpse into their romantic evening out.

The pop culture moment came just before the couple were the subject of a cheeky jab on Saturday Night Live’s "Weekend Update."

Co-anchor Colin Jost took aim at the Sussexes while riffing on international affairs.

"President Trump also announced a new trade deal with the UK that will reopen British markets for American companies," Jost quipped.

"All that Britain demands in return is that we keep these two," he added, as a photo of the royal couple appeared on screen.

But Meghan Markle wasn’t fazed.