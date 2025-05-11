David Beckham makes emotional gesture amid family drama

David Beckham sparks speculation among fans with recent update

David Beckham takes a big step amid the ongoing family drama with Brooklyn Beckham on Mother’s Day.

The 50-year-old, who shares three sons – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz – and daughter Harper with his wife Victoria Beckham, sparked speculation with his recent post marking the occasion.

Taking to his Instagram story, the former footballer shared a monochrome childhood photo featuring his children – including Brooklyn cuddling with their mother Victoria – along with a heartwarming caption.

Paying tribute to his wife, he penned, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best mommy. To all our friends in the US happy Mother’s Day.”

Additionally, David tagged all his children in an effort to resolve the family feud.

Meanwhile, the former Spice Girl also shared a picture of a bouquet sent by her son Cruz and his girlfriend Jackie Apostle on her Instagram story

Expressing love for her youngest son, she wrote, “I love you @cruzbeckham”.

A close source to the family told The Sun, “David and the family genuinely fear Brooklyn could be lost to them forever. The word ‘lost’, here, is especially poignant as it was the exact sentiment used when David fell out with his dad. Ted believed his son would never speak to him again, and he was heartbroken. It was an extremely tense few years, and devastated the whole family.”

This comes on the heels of Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz being notably absent from David’s 50th birthday bash in London – despite being in the same city.

For the unversed, David and Victoria have reportedly been left heartbroken by Brooklyn’s continued absence from recent family events.