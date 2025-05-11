Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy opens up about struggling with grief

Kate Cassidy shares mental health struggles after boyfriend Liam Payne’s death

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy got candid about her struggles with grief in a social media video.

The 26-year-old model took to TikTok on Saturday, May 10th, and shared her mental health update with fans.

The influencer went on to admit that since Payne tragically died, there have been days when she can hardly leave her bed.

Cassidy started the video sitting on her bed, wearing no makeup and a yellow hoodie as she said, “I've been laying in bed for the past hour. It's one of those mornings where it's hard for me to get out of bed and start my day.”

She continued, “So I've decided I'm going to take a mental reset day and bring you guys along.”

The social media personality took fans along as she got dressed in a lilac vest and joggers and put some makeup on.

She then enjoyed some time with her dog as she took him for a walk, then met up a friend for lunch before attending a therapy session.

Fans flocked to the comments and wrote down supportive messages for Cassidy, with one writing, “I am always thinking of you Kate, Liam’s memory will live on through the beautiful love you both shared. Sending you all the strength & love your way. We love you so much!”

Another wrote, “Good for you! We all should take a mental reset day!”

“Liam is so so proud of you Kate,” a third chimed in.