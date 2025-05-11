Archie, Lilibet climb 'mama mountain' Meghan Markle in Mother's Day post

Meghan calls motherhood 'the greatest privilege' of her life in a Mother's Day post

Meghan Markle gave fans a rare peek into her life as a mom this Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, May 11, the Duchess of Sussex posted a heartfelt tribute to her children, Archie and Lilibet, calling them her “two gems” in a touching Instagram update.

The photo showed Meghan on a sunny balcony, laughing as her kids clambered over her with palm trees in the background.

“Happy Mother’s Day! Cheers to juggling it all with joy!” she wrote, adding a sweet note about the duo’s adorable nickname for her: “Mama mountain.”

Meghan continued, “And to these two gems – who still attempt to climb ‘mama mountain’, smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure… being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life.”

She signed off with a poetic expression of her love: “I, too, ‘love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world.’”

The post came just a day after she and Prince Harry attended Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour. Fans even spotted Harry kissing Meghan during the concert.

The Duchess later shared her excitement online, writing, “Thank you Beyoncé and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love.”

In a final romantic touch, Meghan revealed that Harry’s cowboy hat was engraved with the names “Archie,” “Lili,” and “My Love.”