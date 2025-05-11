Brooklyn Beckham addresses his bond with dad David amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham has recently given candid insight into his bond with dad David amid family fallout.

The former footballer’s son discussed his relationship with his father, which seemed to be prickly at the moment.

It is believed that Brooklyn had not been answering calls from dad and mother Victoria Beckham because of the feud which started after his younger brother Romeo Beckham began dating Kim Turnbull.

On top of that, Brooklyn didn’t attend his father’s 50th birthday celebrations last week.

However, in a new interview with The Sunday Times, David’s son revealed how he and his father bonded over racing.

“It's something that me and my dad bonded over,” said the 26-year-old at the Formula E Evo Sessions in Miami in March.

Brooklyn divulged his dad David “has some pretty cool cars and his number one is his ‘1954 Jaguar, which I very rarely drive, only when the weather's perfect”.

The comment came after it was disclosed that David allegedly “desperate to make amends with his son Brooklyn as he fears history is repeating itself” following his bitter rift with his father Ted in 2005.

Nevertheless, David and Ted shared close relationship after footballer’s father suffered a near-death health scare in 2007.

A close friend of David reportedly told The Sun, “David and the family genuinely fear Brooklyn could be lost to them forever.”

“Ted believed his son would never speak to him again, and he was heartbroken. It was an extremely tense few years, and devastated the whole family,” explained an insider.