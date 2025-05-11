'Final Destination: Bloodlines' carries impromptu scene by late Tony Todd

Producer Craig Perry speaks about special scene in sixth sequel featuring OG Tony Todd

Final Destination: Bloodlines will be bringing late actor Tony Todd, the mainstay of the popular horror franchise, to reprise his role as William Bludworth in upcoming sequel.

Todd has been a part of film series ever since its inception in 2000. The American actor passed away on November 6, 2024.

Recently, producer Craig Perry spoke about the late actor’s bittersweet goodbye in the latest film.

He opened that the 69-year-old was quite ill, and it was pretty clear that this was going to be his last role.

“And the fact that it was one of the Final Destination movies made it that much more poignant”, added Perry.

Craig further revealed that director Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky mutually made a decision to leave one of the scenes in the film to Tony.

The producer opened that the creators told, “Tony, just say what you would want to say to the fans. What would you like to impart to them in this moment?'”

“So, everything that makes that scene so emotional is authentic because that was just Tony talking through the camera to the very fans who supported him for so many years. So, it was a very magical moment on set.”

Perry told Deadline that the late star made the scene so impactful that ‘I’ll stay with him until he goes to the grave.’