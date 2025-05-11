Amber Heard delights fans with heartfelt announcement on Mother's Day

Amber Heard makes heartwarming confession on Mother's Day

Amber Heard is sharing adorable details about her new-born twins in heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute.

The actress took to her Instagram on the special occasion, Sunday, May 11, to announce the arrival of her twins, daughter Agnes and son Ocean.

Heard, who is also a mom to daughter Oonagh Paige, wrote in the caption, "Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang."

While the 39-year-old couldn't contain her excitement, she shared that becoming a mother turned her world upside down when she welcomed her now four-year-old.

She continued, "My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!"

According to People’s Magazine, Heard was expecting another child in December 2024, and a spokesperson announced the birth of her twins in May 2025.