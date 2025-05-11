Lily Collins makes rare appearance with baby Tove at shoot

Lily Collins steps out with baby Tove for cosy outing

Lily Collins had a bring your kid to work day with baby Tove as she was spotted with her at the set of Emily in Paris.

The 36-year-old actress surprised her costars on set by bringing her four-month-old baby as she returned to work for the fifth season.

The Love, Rosie star appeared to be wearing a floral blue and white matching suit in the fan-posted pictures on social media.

In one of the pictures the marketing executive Emily Cooper was smiling ear to ear as she held the baby in her arms.

The infant was the centre of attention as everyone took turns to cradle her between the takes.

Collins’ husband Charlie McDowell, 41, also joined her on set to take care of Tove as she recorded her scenes.

The film director and Collins welcomed their baby daughter this year in January via surrogate.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple wrote at the time, “Welcome to the center [sic] of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way.”