Benson Boone fans react to his new achievement: 'Insane'

Benson Boone was swept off his feet, and so was his devoted fanbase as he marked a rare feat ahead of his upcoming album American Hearts.

On Saturday, May 10, the Beautiful Things hitmaker took to Instgaram to announce that his American Heart world tour had been sold out in just nine seconds after the tickets went on sale.

His latest achievement of selling out a 29-show tour within 10 seconds placed him among the few to do so, joining the ranks of stars like Taylor Swift, BTS, and more.

The comments section was flooded with messages from his friends and fans praising and supporting him, with one of his earliest fans saying, "So proud of you wtf you’re not our little secret anymore [cring emoji]."

Australian musician, Ashton Irwin, hyped Boone, 22, up, writing, "Oh helll yeahhhhh."

"That’s absolutely insane," a third raved while a fourth chimed in, saying, "This is flipping amazing," playfully referring to Boone’s signature back flip.

The In the Stars singer shared the news five days after finally making "the biggest announcement" of his life.

"SOLD OUT. IN 9 SECONDS??? bruh. (Pees himself) THANK YOU THANK YOU [red heart and blue heart emoji]," Boone, 22, wrote in the caption of a photo showing a giant "SOLD OUT" banner across his tour dates.