King Charles' latest health update triggers fears

King Charles III is undoubtedly putting on a brave face while continuing his royal duties amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

The 76-year-old cancer-stricken monarch has been making headlines since he has ordered the British Navy to rename HMS Agincourt.

Prince William and Harry's dad's decision to rename the navy vessel has been branded 'woke' which royal insiders claim 'is not very Charles.'

"The name change is a woke move, and that's not very Charles. There's real fears he could be losing it with all his cancer treatment and the wider issues within royal circles." a royal insider told RadarOnline.

However, some historians and experts have urged the monarch to avoid new feuds and concentrate on his treatment.

It emerges after ex-Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the switch showed a "pathetic grasp of foreign policy".

Meanwhile, Royal Navy spokesperson cleared the air as he said: "We are proud of our nation’s rich military history and the many famous battles fought."

"The seventh boat in the Astute class is to be called 'Achilles' – a name which is particularly appropriate this year as we mark the VE and VJ Day 80th anniversaries. Achilles received battle honours during the Second World War.

"The name was proposed by the Royal Navy Ships Names and Badging committee and approved by His Majesty the King."