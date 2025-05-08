Princess Anne reveals activity she’ll never do just weeks after injury

The ever sporty royal, Princess Anne, who recently recovered from an injury, made a candid admission about an activity that she will never indulge in.

King Charles’ sister has been known for her athletic achievements, especially in equestrianism. The royal is still involved with sports through her royal engagements.

On Wednesday, Anne had joined the King, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family for the first garden party of the season at the Buckingham Palace.

During a conversation with marathon runners, Craig McMurrough, 54, and Sarah Temple, 49, Anne was notably amused to learn that they ran dressed as “Mr and Mrs Ovary”.

“Do you run around like that?” Anne had asked with a laugh. “Good of you not to turn up like that.”

Craig later revealed about their interaction that Anne “couldn't believe we run in those outfits and she said, 'You won't get me running a marathon’.”

The candid remark from Anne comes nearly two weeks after Royal Editor Rebecca English revealed that the princess had suffered a nasty injury following an “incident” at her Gatcombe Park Estate before Easter Sunday.

While Anne did not require hospitalisation, she was in pain from her “bruised leg”.

Craig and Sarah are partners in charity called Ovacome, which supports women diagnosed with ovarian cancer. It had begun after Craig’s sister had died of ovarian cancer, just weeks after diagnosis.

Hence, in order to honour her memory and spread awareness about the disease, Craig and Sarah dress up as ovaries with facts printed on the costumes. They then collect donations for the charity.