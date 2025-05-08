Liam Payne’s ex Cheryl Cole inherits 1D star’s $32M fortune

Liam Payne’s ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole is named the administrator of his property

Liam Payne’s ex Cheryl Cole is appointed the administrator of the late singer’s $32 million fortune after he tragically passed away last year.

The One Direction alum died without a will last year on October 16th after he suffered a fatal fall from the balcony of his hotel room in Argentina.

According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, music industry lawyer Richard Mark Bray, and Cole, with whom the late singer shared 8-year-old son Bear, were named as co-administrators of his fortune.

Cole and Bray will be responsible to manage the money but they too have “limited authority and cannot distribute it,” according to BBC.

This ruling is because when someone in the UK dies without a will, their children will automatically inherit the fortune if there is no living spouse or civil partner.

The Bedroom Floor hitmaker and the TV personality dated from 2016 to 2018 and welcomed their son a year before they split, in 2017.

At the time of his death, Payne was dating Kate Cassidy who had left Argentina a few days before he passed away.