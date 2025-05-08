Barry Keoghan recalls star struck encounter with Ringo Starr

Barry Keoghan recalled his awe-struck meeting with The Beatles drummer, Ringo Starr in a recent interview.

The Saltburn star, is set to play the renowned musician in the upcoming biopic directed by Sam Mendes.

During his appearance at the Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Batman actor shared the memorable encounter.

"I met him at his house, and he played the drums for me," said Keoghan. "He asked me to play, but I wasn't playing the drums for Ringo."

The Oscar nominee also revealed that he just watched the Here Comes the Sun crooner to study his body language for the upcoming film.

"My job is to observe and kinda taken in mannerisms and study him. I want to humanize him and bring feelings to it and not just sort of imitate," he said.

Keoghan went on to share that he’s been practicing with drums in preparation for the role and that the meeting with Starr was "absolutely lovely."

Earlier this month, Mendes revealed the cast for four separate movies of each Beatles performer at the CenimaCon.

In addition to Keoghan as Starr, Paul Mescal will star as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The movies will be released simultaneously in April 2028.