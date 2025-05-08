Hilaria Baldwin seemingly hits out at Amy Schumer in new memoir

Hilaria Baldwin has seemingly hit out at Amy Schumer in her new memoir, Manual Not Included.

The yoga instructor and author, who shares seven children with Alec Baldwin, has slammed a nameless celebrity for throwing shade at her and her family in her show.

Hilaria accused the celebrity of saying “nasty and untrue lies” about her.

The entrepreneur revealed she became “sick with stress” when she first heard the news that she and her family would be a target of jokes in the special.

Hilaria also shared that the unnamed celebrity made “derogatory remarks” about her children, which didn’t go well with one of his boys and he was in tears.

“We didn’t engage with her and I guess I am proud of that,” wrote the author.

Hilaria mentioned, “It made me mad at the system, but here, in this book, is where I can talk about it.”

“I don’t need to use her name and I don’t want any problems with her, and I would like to be left out of any articles that mention her, because she has nothing to do with me. A total stranger,” stated the 41-year-old.

Hilaria further said, “It gutted me because I couldn’t understand how someone could be so inherently cruel.”

“I don’t need an apology. No matter what, I hope I never meet her,” added the model.

For the unversed, Amy called Hilaria ‘sociopath’ and even mocked her for pretending to be from Spain in a 2023 comedy special.

The comedian also jabbed at Hilaria and her husband Alec for having “a von Trapp amount of children, and they named them all – I am not sure, but very Spanish names like Jamón, Croqueta and Flamenco.