James Wessex to take big decision as Prince William makes offer

As the royal family is undergoing a major shakeup, eager eyes are now landing on Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s two children, Lady Louise, 21, and James, Viscount Severn, 17.

King Charles had advocated on a slimmed down monarchy when he ascended to the throne in 2022 but it appears that Prince William has different plans than his father as hr begins to grow in power and influence in the royal family.

According to sources, William is planning to give senior working position to Louise and James, especially after the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh displayed their loyalties to the throne in times of crisis.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained that “the dynamic of the royal family has changed” since the Palace is undergoing some major shifts.

She shared that it is not a wild idea if the Edinburgh’s children would be offered “full time working roles”.

However, Lady Louise had already declined to use the ‘Her Royal Highness Princess Louise’ and chose to take on a regular job before heading to university at St Andrews when she turned 18.

So, now, Prince William would automatically have a lot of hopes riding on James. But, per the royal expert, James may disappoint the future king with his decision next year.

“It's expected that her brother may do the same, but we'll see,” she said. “I suppose anything could happen under a new reign.”