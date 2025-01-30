Amy Schumer weighs in on her horrific experience with Ozempic

Amy Schumer has recently spoken up about her horrific experience with Ozempic.

The Trainwreck star recalled using weight-loss medication almost three years ago in 2022 but she stopped the once-weekly injection after suffering from extreme nausea and vomiting.

Speaking on the latest episode of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on January 29, Amy shared that she had this gene GDF15 that causes taste aversion, nausea and vomiting.

“It was for this reason I was so sick during my pregnancy,” remarked the 43-year-old.

The gene or hormone is reportedly produced during pregnancy as well as “by organs under stress and by tumours,” per Dailymail.com.

The comedian opened up about trying Ozempic almost three years ago, explaining how she was “bedridden, vomiting and then you have no energy but other people take it and they're all good”.

Amy shared that she lost 30 pounds while taking the drug, but it crippled her from being able to play with her three-year-old son Gene.

“I looked great but I couldn't lift my head off the pillow, so what's the point?” declared the Unfrosted actress.

Interestingly, Amy slammed other stars who promoted positives about Ozempic, describing them as “red flags”.

Elsewhere on the show, the Snatched actress asked celebrities to “stop hiding the fact that they take Ozempic”.

“You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop hiding it. Be real with the people,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Amy’s comments about Ozempic came days after she spoke on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The actress mentioned that the cruel comments about her having a “moon face” led to her Cushing syndrome diagnosis.

Amy added that she would not have discovered the condition as quickly as possible if it weren’t for the trolls on social media.