Kate Middleton leaves key role as Prince William gains power

Kate Middleton has cemented her position in the royal family as a prominent member and the key gameplayer what the future of the monarchy looks like.

While the Princess of Wales holds an important position alongside husband and future king, Prince William, she is not stepping back from a key role.

Before Kate joined the royal family, she had a significant influence on William, in a bid to make him focus on his future responsibilities.

Palace sources have revealed that William is now being prepared to take on his destined responsibilities ‘sooner than expected’ as King Charles continues with his cancer treatment. Kate, who also underwent a nine-month long cancer battle last year, is gradually easing back into her duties, while focusing on recovery.

Royal sources revealed that “pragmatic” Kate was the “voice of reason reminding [William] that the country, and the world, was watching his every move and he had a duty to live up to his position.”

However, Kate doesn’t have to do that now, the insider told InTouch Weekly.

“She no longer has to take on that role with William,” as “he matured a long time ago and they’re on the same page completely.”

However, there’s still a lot of work left to do for Kate. “Now, it’s about reminding the rest of the family of their obligations and, in Kate’s view, they’d all be wise to work on being a lot more relatable and more humble, too.”