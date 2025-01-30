Kylie Jenner decides to 'start family' with Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet finally convinces Kylie Jenner for marriage after two-years of romance

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s wedding bells are seemingly on the horizon as their love continues to bloom.

A source spilled the beans about the Kylie Cosmetic mogul and A Complete Unknown star’s plans to start a family together.

The insider noted that as the couple defied "critics totally wrong" with their romance of over two years Kylie, 27, would "100 percent love" to lead a peaceful life with the two-time Academy Award nominee.

"Getting married was never that important to her, but that was before she met Timothée," highlighted the source in a report to Life & Style.

"If their stars are aligned the way Kylie says they are, it could happen soon," they say of the Kardashian star’s potential nuptials with the Call Me by Your Name actor.

Notably, the insider tipped the outlet after Kylie, 27, and the French actor’s recent full-circle moment.

After attending the January 15 premiere of A Complete Unknown, they enjoyed a romantic night out in Paris.

The city holds special meaning in their relationship as Kylie and Timothee, 29, reportedly met for the first in 2023 at Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion show.