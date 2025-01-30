Simon Rex reveals truth about Meghan Markle encounter

Simon Rex has spoken out about his relationship with Meghan Markle, dispelling any rumours about it and indicating whether or not they have been in contact following their brief encounter in 2022.

Rex, 50, gained notoriety in 2022 after he disclosed that he had received a 70,000 dollar offer from multiple British tabloids to create a story about a love relationship with Meghan prior to her marriage to Prince Harry.

Simon stated that he didn't feel comfortable lying about the royal family, despite the financial temptation, and he chose integrity over money.

The Duchess of Sussex took notice of this choice and wrote Simon a letter of gratitude for his refusal to be involved in the issue. Meghan expressed her thoughts quite clearly in the letter.

"It's nice to know there are still good people," Markle wrote.

The gesture moved Simon so much that he framed the message and told his followers that Meghan's handwriting was "very nice."

But Simon confirmed when asked if he had stayed in touch with Meghan since getting the letter in an interview at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2025.

"No, no." In addition, he clarified their relationship.

"I never dated Meghan. It wasn't dating, no. That story was definitely elaborated."

Simon went on to say that their relationship was founded on respect for one another, and Meghan thanked him for sticking to the facts and refusing to believe the lies.

Simon still has the thank-you note displayed on his wall as a memento of that special conversation.

Simon was questioned about Meghan's impending Netflix cooking series, With Love, Meghan, while he was promoting his new movie Magic Farm.

Despite his lack of knowledge about the specifics, Simon said he supported her. "Oh cool. Good for her."