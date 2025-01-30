Taylor Swift's scary moment at Chiefs game revealed to be a false alarm

Taylor Swift was not physically hit in the face during the chaotic celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship win, unlike Travis Kelce, who was accidentally struck on the field.

“Taylor was never punched!” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after a video circulated online claiming that Swift, 35, was accidentally knocked in the chin.

After Swift's victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 26, a man approached Kelce, 35, who had his arms wrapped around him, according to the video.

Despite the ambiguity of the video, Swift was allegedly punched, according to numerous fans who discussed the exchange on social media.

The insider said that the unnamed individual only "went in for a hug," but that the video doesn't depict the "full picture."

The singer-songwriter was present at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday as the Chiefs defeated the Bills 32-29 to guarantee their place in Super Bowl LIX.

She was joined by Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, and friend Brittany Mahomes on the pitch to celebrate after the game.

The Lover singer congratulated her long-time friend for being a supportive presence during the playoffs, as Travis and Brittany's husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, received the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

“You kept me so calm these last couple of weeks,” Swift told Brittany according to fan footage circulating online. “I did not know what to do. I was like, ‘Tell me it’s going to be OK.’”

Swift added that her “heart” was in her “throat” while watching the close matchup between the two teams. Brittany, for her part, agreed, adding, “I was literally up there pumping, stressing.”