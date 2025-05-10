Blake Lively tone-deaf response to Taylor Swift subpoena

Blake Lively seems unfazed by recent development in legal case involving Taylor Swift

Blake Lively continues to go on with promotions and other professional engagements unbothered by the recent turn of events in legal feud with Justin Baldoni.

Lively's BFF Taylor Swift has officially been subpoenaed, but shockingly, the 37-year-old made a 'self-absorbed' move in response.

Ryan Reynolds' wife remained busy in promoting her hair care line merely hours after the latest case development.

The Gossip Girl alum took to Instagram Stories to put up a short clip of a hair stylist who tested out hair product $19 worth Glam Mousse from her brand.

Anna Kendrick's costar has re-shared the promotional video that was first uploaded on the main account of her brand, as per Daily Mail.

The Grammy winner accompanied the reel with text, "I'm obsessed with this video."

For the unversed, the Cruel Summer hitmaker had been sent a legal notice Friday by Con Man star's lawyer Bryan Freedman as a witness.

The Eras Tour performer gave a scathing response to being dragged into the legal fight of her BFF with her costar and director of the movie It Ends With Us.

The 14-time Grammy winner's reps told the outlet that she was not involved in anything related to the drama on the set of the film based on Coleen Hoover's novel.

The only thing about the domestic violence-based film that can be linked to Travis Kelce's girlfriend is her track My Tears Ricochet from her album Folklore (2020).