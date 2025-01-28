Meghan Markle ‘terribly upset’ after receiving sad news about Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly not in a good place after reports of an alleged divorce book surfaced in an exposé.

According to a Vanity Fair cover story, the Duchess of Sussex’s team had pitched a book deal to a publishing house about “post-divorce” and it was not about Meghan’s former husband, Trevor Engelson.

The insider alleged that Meghan’s team “had a conversation with a publishing house to gauge interest in the idea for a potential book”.

However, in the same article, another source argued that if the rumour were true, the Duchess “would have been approached and not vice versa.”

While the speculations don’t confirm anything, Meghan is feeling upset knowing the impact the report would have on their image once again.

“Meghan knows that the rumours always make their fans worry about a split, and she doesn't like that sort of negativity being spread,” a source told OK! Magazine.

The source also dismissed the rumours but noted that Meghan is growing exasperated with the constant speculations over their split.

“Meghan was devastated when she saw all of these reports about a 'post-divorce' book coming out," the insider said. “She knows there's no truth to them and it's just upsetting for her to constantly have this negativity around them.”

They continued, “She's getting really sick and tired of all the split rumours. Everywhere she looks and reads there is something about her and Harry breaking up."

In the meantime, Meghan has busied herself in her brand launch. She is also occupying her spare time to help the LA wildfire victims as she made several appearances at charities.