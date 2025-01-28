Lady Louise receives delightful news about royal title after Palace meeting

Lady Louise Windsor received delightful news from the royal family after back-to-back secret meetings in the Palace.

The daughter of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie has often made it to the headlines due to her charming personality and intelligent approach towards her academic life.

Most recently, Lady Louise achieved the same honour as her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth, by joining the military which left the key royals especially William quite "impressed."

As per Woman's Day, the future King is "serious about making her a working royal."

William, who is on good terms with the Edinburghs is "even prepared to give" Lady Louise a "new title."

For the unversed, the eldest child of Sophie and Edward is not an active member of the Firm and she preferred to be raised without the title of "Princess" in order to live a life away from the limelight.

Reports are now claiming that William has significant plans for Duchess Sophie's family during his reign.

It is important to note that these surprising revelations emerged after insiders reported that the monarch and the Waleses were holding meetings about the future of the monarchy and which royal members should be included.