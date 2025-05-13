Kanye West drags Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar in latest rant

Kanye West criticises Taylor Swift for dancing to Kendrick's 'Not Like Us'

Kanye West is not letting go of his long-running feud with Taylor Swift any time soon.

On Monday, May 12, the rapper once again slammed Swift on X for dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us at the 2025 Grammys.

"I know that Kendrick did not like Taylor Swift dancing to the A minor line. How is that 'culture?'" he wrote.

The post follows Ye's earlier dig at the track in March, when he declared, "I HAAAAAATED Not Like Us."

Notably, Kendrick once collaborated with Swift on her 2015 Bad Blood remix.

Kanye’s latest swipe is part of a string of controversial posts that recently got him banned from X.

Back in February, he used the Super Bowl to criticise Swift again — this time for simply attending to support boyfriend Travis Kelce.

During Lamar’s halftime set, Ye posted: "IF ITS ABOUT THE CULTURE... WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN..."

West’s history with Swift dates back to the 2009 VMAs, when he interrupted her acceptance speech to declare Beyoncé had the better video. Despite moments of apparent peace, their feud has flared up repeatedly over the years.