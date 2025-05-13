Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo announce exciting news ahead of ‘Wicked 2’

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are gearing up to entertain fans with a spectacular performance on NBC this falls.

Grande and Erivo are set to sing songs from the movie Wicked on a live TV musical special.

The event will take place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles ahead of Wicked: For Good release.

The film’s director Jon M. Chu announced the special on Monday during NBC Universal’s upfront presentation to advertisers in New York stating that it will be the first time the songs from the popular Broadway musical will be featured in this format on broadcast television.

"I am absolutely delighted to let you in on a centerpiece of our campaign for the second film, and it’s something that’s never been done in the 22-year history of Wicked," he said.

Chu added, "This fall, our stars, the wonderful Cynthia Erivo and incandescent Ariana Grande, will be joined by their cast mates and some wonderful surprise guests in a onetime only event from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles."

He went on to say that the duo will perform all the songs live as well as few from the upcoming film.

The sequel of fantasy/musical, Wicked: For Good is slated for release on November 21.