Dave Franco spills exciting details about 'Now You See Me 3'

'Now You See Me 3' trailer garners criticism

Dave Franco has spilled beans about the upcoming sequel of his most-loved franchise, Now You See Me.

The third entry is coming to theatres this year bringing back the original cast including Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Morgan Freeman and others.

Lionsgate has officially dropped the first look of the upcoming threequel, which introduced some new entries as well.

While talking about the much-anticipated thriller crime movie, Franco, who plays one of the horsemen Jack Wilder in the flick, spoke about the new characters and the villain, while maintaining that the new film will give everything fans want.

He told Collider, "We got some new fun characters - we got an incredible villain with Rosamund Pike, who's just an absolute pro. It’s everything you want."

However, the first trailer garnered immense criticism as many noted the absence of the fifth horsemen Mark Ruffalo in the new movie.

But they all do suspect that Mark’s character has been kept secret and the makers might release another teaser to introduce his role.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is set to release worldwide on November 14, 2025.