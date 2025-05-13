Kate Middleton moves King Charles with emotional honour to late Queen

Kate Middleton paid a stylish tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, winning the hearts of royal fans worldwide and earning praise from King Charles III.

The Princess of Wales's elegant gesture not only honoured the Queen's legacy but also earned praise from her father-in-law King Charles.

In a heartfelt display of respect and admiration, Princess Catherine presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Patrick McDowell on Tuesday, May 13.

Kate Middleton and William's office released stunning images of the future Queen as she stepped out to pay homage the late Queen, flaunting her fashion credentials in a sophisticated Olive green power suit from her friend Victoria Beckham's collection.

Kensington Palace shared details as Princess Kate fully returned to the royal duties, writing: "The Princess of Wales has presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Patrick McDowell at the @BritishFashionCouncil in London."

The statement continued: "First presented by The late Queen at London Fashion Week in 2018, the Award recognises the role of British design and fashion in the country’s culture and trade.

"Each year, the Award is presented to an emerging British fashion designer who shows exceptional talent and originality, whilst demonstrating value to the community and strong sustainable policies."

The mother-of-two stunned onlookers as she dazzled in the perfectly tailored ensemble, featuring an £850 patch pocket jacket and matching £490 trousers in the shade 'willow'. Princess Kate completed the look with a white ruffled blouse with buttoned-up collar and brown leather heels.

The event also encouraged designers who are leading the way in sustainable practices and making a positive impact on the environment.

Kate Middleton has long championed British fashion and designers throughout her royal career. She's frequently worn designs from notable British labels and emerging talents to support the fashion industry. She garnered massive likes from fans for her style and elegance.