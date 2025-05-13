Prince Harry faces pressure to cut ties with charity after abuse bombshell

Prince Harry is a board member of African Parks

Prince Harry is facing pressure to step away from African Parks following disturbing human rights abuse allegations tied to the charity’s operations in the Republic of the Congo.

The Duke of Sussex, who served as president of the conservation nonprofit from 2017 to 2023 and now sits on its board of governors, has been urged by Survival International to either push for major reforms or resign, reports Newsweek.

“We think that Prince Harry and anyone else involved in African Parks should either commit the organisation to a completely new way of doing business or step down,” said Jonathan Mazower, communications director for the indigenous rights group.

The controversy stems from an investigation led by Omnia Strategy LLP, the law firm founded by Cherie Blair. The probe began in December 2023 following reports that park guards under African Parks’ control subjected indigenous Baka people to torture and rape.

Earlier this month, African Parks acknowledged wrongdoing. “In some incidents, human rights abuses have occurred,” the charity admitted. “We deeply regret the pain and suffering that these have caused to the victims.”

The organisation also conceded to “failures of our systems and processes,” especially in the early years of managing the Odzala-Kokoua National Park.

Harry is said to be actively involved in reviewing the findings and pushing for changes, but calls for accountability are only growing louder.