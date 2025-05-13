Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis serve up coordinated chic at NYC gala

Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis surprise fans in recent event

Demi Moore and her daughter Tallulah Willis pulled off coordinating black outfits at the Family Equality’s Night.

The 62-year-old star, who shares three daughters – Tallulah, Rumer, and Scout –with her former husband Bruce Willis, was spotted twinning with her youngest daughter at the Pier Gala in New York City on Monday, May 12.

The Substance actress wore a sheer black top under a fitted cropped jacket, paired with high-waisted pants and black-and-white pumps.

She accessorised the look with her signature long curls and fingerless gloves.

Moore’s 31-year-old daughter, on the other hand, donned a white collared shirt with a black tie underneath a cropped jacket, paired with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers.

Her black-and-white outfit was completed with sunglasses and black pointed-toe ballet flats.

The mother-daughter duo were hand-in-hand as they posed for a picture on the red carpet.

This appearance follows The Whole Ten Yards star’s engagement announcement to her partner Justin Acee, featuring a sparkling ring she designed herself.

For the unversed, the American actress parted ways with her ex-husband Bruce in 2000 after 13 years of marriage.