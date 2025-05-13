Morgan Wallen finally breaks silence on 'Saturday Night Live' walkout

Morgan Wallen, music icon who is best known for his chart-topping hits like Last Night and Wasted on You, is finally speaking out about the night he suddenly walked off the Saturday Night Live stage.

Morgan hit the SNL stage in March with actress Mikey Madison, performing two new songs from his album I’m the Problem. But it was his sudden exit before the final goodbye that had everyone talking.

Asked if he's upset with the ‘SNL’ team, the singer shared with Caleb Pressley’s online series ‘Sundae Conversations’: “No, no. I was just ready to go home. I’d been there all week.”

During the interview, Caleb joked about Morgan’s skills, teasing him with, “Could you fix a TV, if it was on SNL?”

Morgan responded: “I could change it for sure.”

However, soon after the SNL episode aired, Morgan shared a photo of a private jet on his Instagram Story with the caption, “Get me to God’s country.”

The episode included performances of I’m the Problem and Just in Case, both songs from Wallen’s new album, dropping on May 16.