Bella Hadid reflects on challenges she faces in everyday life due to 'chronic illness'

Bella Hadid makes heartbreaking confession in latest interview

American model Bella Hadid has been vocal about her chronic illness she was diagnosed with years ago.

Hadid was detected with Lyme Disease, which is a bacterial infection carried by ticks. The side effects of the ailment include loss of energy and tiredness.

Speaking about her medical condition, the 28-year-old opened about the difficulties she faces in her daily life due to the illness.

According to her, “nobody really understands chronic illnesses.’

Gigi’s sister revealed that she feels so uncomfortable some days that it almost challenging to take a shower even.

In an interview with British Vogue, Bella added, “It’s hard to take a shower most days, which I promise, guys, if you’re reading this, I shower every day.”

The model finds it as an accomplishment when she manages to take a shower and make breakfast for herself on a day off.

“But sometimes, if I have one day off, if I can get in the shower and make myself breakfast, I see that as an accomplishment”, Hadid added.

She continued, “Our interview today was at 3pm. I was in excruciating pain until 11am and had a very tough morning. Can you make this all sound a little bit prettier and less dramatic?”

The Vogue model was diagnosed with the diseases in 2010 along with mother Yolanda, who is widely known to feature in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.