Kim Kardashian turns heads with $3.5 million necklace at robbery trial

Kim Kardashian seemed to make a statement as she walked into a Paris courthouse to testify against the men accused of robbing her at gunpoint back in 2016.

The 44-year-old reality star dazzled in a glittering diamond necklace and matching earrings as she stepped into the Paris courthouse on Tuesday.

The outfit seemed like a bold statement, showing that The Kardashians star and a business owner was ready to testify against the thieves who stole $10 million worth of jewelry from her Paris apartment during Fashion Week in 2016.

However, Kim revealed that she was tied up and locked in the bathroom while robbers stormed in. With her bodyguard out with Kourtney, she feared she wouldn’t make it out alive.

The suspects are being charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and planning the crime. Eight out of the ten say they had nothing to do with it.

For the unversed, jeweler Zack Stone put the value of Kardashian’s necklace at a staggering $3.5 million.