Madonna's life story comes to Netflix with Shawn Levy, Julia Garner on board

Madonna, Shawn Levy join hands for unique cause

Madonna and Shawn Levy have recently joined hands for a series based on the Queen of Pop’s inspirational life.

According to latest insights, Emmy-winning Ozark star Julia Garner, who was previously considered for the Madonna role in both projects that went off the rails, is currently gearing up for the upcoming Netflix series.

The actress secured the role after rigorous singing and dancing training, edging out Florence Pugh, Bebe Rexha, Alexa Demie, and Odessa Young for the coveted part.

The Material Girl singer commented on the upcoming biopic about her life back in the initial 2020 announcement, “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world.

“There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me? It’s essential to share the rollercoaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Although other details about the biopic remain under wraps, fans are curious whether the pop superstar will make a cameo appearance or remain entirely behind the scenes.