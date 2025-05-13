Liam Payne's ex blocks Bear's access to singer's wealth?

Cheryl Cole is reportedly delaying inheritance for son

Liam Payne, who died tragically last year, has left £24.3 million fortune behind.

Former One Direction singer died on October 16, 2024 after falling down the third floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo hotel in Argentina.

As the 31-year-old singer’s death was sudden, hence, there was no will left behind that could clear about the distribution of his wealth.

According to the court documents, Liam’s money has been placed in trust for his and ex-Cheryl Cole’s eight-year-old son, Bear.

Meanwhile, the Girls Aloud singer has been granted power of administration of his estate.

Cole is reportedly not ready to hand over the inheritance tin her son’s hands at the time. As per the sources, she is consulting with trustees to delay Bear’s heirloom until he turns 25.

The 41-year-old has made this decision in good conscience as she wants her son to be of an age where he is mature enough to take mature decisions.

“She feels she wants Bear to be of an age where he can make informed decisions about the money.”

“She wants him to still have ambition and the drive to succeed without the back-up of the money and she's aware that people may want to befriend him because they are aware of his situation”, reported Daily Mail.

Payne and Cole called off their relationship in 2018 after dating for two years. The two welcomed Bear in 2017.