'Superman' director teases Nicholas Hoult's character in new teaser

James Gunn announces trailer release date in new post

DC CEO James Gunn has dropped a major update about the official trailer of upcoming Superman movie.

The fresh superhero film starring David Corenswet in the titular role is set to come out this year on July 11.

Director Gunn has already given a sneak peek into the forthcoming action sci-fi by dropping a small teaser.

The DC fans will be excited to know that the official trailer release date has been announced by the filmmaker.

Taking to Instagram, James shared a new snippet teasing the villainous Nicholas Hoult’s character as Lex Luthor.

In the caption, the creator wrote “Eyes up here. Trailer Tomorrow.”

The fresh update has increased the excitement among the movie lovers as they flooded the comment section expressing their views on the upcoming movie.

One of them wrote, “This will be superb!”

Meanwhile, another admirer commented, “I’m literally bubbling up with excitement, I cannot wait.”

A third fan appreciated the kind of look Hoult has donned for the Luthor. “I like this dressing styles for Luthor.”

Backed by Warner Bros, the fresh flick also features Isabela Merced, Milly Alcock, and Rachel Brosnahan.