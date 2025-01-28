Macaulay Culkin perfectly mimics Brenda Song’s iconic character: Watch

Macaulay Culkin is well-versed with fiancée Brenda Song’s role, London Tipton, from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

The couple was featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan for February. During a segment for the cover, the pair asked each other questions based on their respective careers.

When the Home Alone actor was asked about Song’s character, London Tipton, from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, he seamlessly executed the impression.

The Last Showgirl star asked to name the hotel heiress’ "go-to catchphrase" and Culkin had the perfect response.

In true London Tipton fashion, Culkin answered, "Yay, me!"

The quiz varied from questions regarding Home Alone films to Song’s early Disney roles, Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior. However, in the end, Song came out victorious.

For the cover story, the pair opened up about their private life and reason behind not saying "I do" yet.

Song said that a quick ceremony would be great if it wasn’t for her mom having "a heart attack that she wasn’t going to be there."

Culkin and Song were first rumoured to be dating in July 2017 after starring in movie, Changeland. They got engaged in 2022, and welcomed their first child in April 2021 and second in March 2022.