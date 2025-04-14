'Harry Potter' reboot confirms cast members: Quirrell, Filch, and more

The 'Harry Potter' reboot will be in the form of a TV series instead of movies

The Sorting Hat has spoken.

HBO’s Harry Potter reboot just locked in several new cast members for the highly anticipated new TV series.

Stage actor Luke Thallon will step into the role of Professor Quirinus Quirrell, the stuttering Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher with a dark secret under his turban. Ian Hart originated the role in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Meanwhile, veteran comedian Paul Whitehouse has been cast as Argus Filch, Hogwarts’ notoriously grumpy caretaker. David Bradley played Filch in all eight films. Whitehouse, a five-time BAFTA winner, is known for The Fast Show, The Death of Stalin, and his voice work in Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride.

These additions join an already buzzworthy cast: John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

The trio at the heart of the series — Harry, Ron, and Hermione — has yet to be announced.

HBO has promised a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s seven-book saga, with Rowling also on board as executive producer.