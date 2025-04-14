Taylor Swift strikes back at Kanye West following his explicit claims

Kanye West drags Harry Styles, Justin Bieber with Taylor Swift in his inappropriate posts

Kanye West has been making headlines for quite some days over his controversial stunts and statements.

This time he has targeted the globally acclaimed pop star Taylor Swift, who has a great fan following worldwide.

Kanye accused Taylor of having sexual encounter with Harry Styles and Justin Bieber at the same time.

The 47-year-old took it to his X account to rant out against Swift and called their encounter an example of racism as he was not invited.

The now deleted tweets has created a stir online and have even forced the Blank Space singer to take legal action against the rapper.

As per the reports of Daily Mail, the 35-year-old singer has filed the 'cease and desist' against Kanye following his explicit posts involving her ex-boyfriend Styles and Bieber.

Sources informed the publication, “This time he has gone too far. His claims are not just false they are defamatory.”

“This isn’t just [West] gossiping. This is [West] sexually harassing a woman, defaming her and intending to cause harm to her and to her career”, the insider added.

The Stronger singer’s act has forced the Love Story vocalist to file a case as she had no option left.

For the unversed, cease and desist is a 'cautionary letter sent to an alleged wrongdoer describing the alleged misconduct and demanding that the alleged misconduct be stopped.'

Meanwhile, Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce is also unhappy with Kanye’s accusations and he reportedly wants to have a man to man meeting with him.