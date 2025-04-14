Charli xcx slams Coachella lineup with 'meaningful' sash

Charli xcx surprises fans following Coachella performance

Charlie xcx has sparked speculation among fans with a recent social media post following her star-studded performance at Coachella.

The 32-year-old singer, who performed her Brat set on the Coachella stage at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on Saturday, April 12, took the internet by storm with a cryptic sash she wore at the after party.

Taking to Instagram, the Speed Drive hitmaker shared a carousel of pictures from the celebration, along with an exciting caption.

She penned, “ty coachella <3”

Among the images, Charli was spotted in a white dress paired with a matching sash that read, “Miss Should Be Headliner.”

Fans couldn’t resist and flooded the internet with negative reactions.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan tweeted, “one ‘summer’ album and these girls are acting like they’re bigger than everyone else.”

Another chimed in, saying, “No, she sucked last night. It was the same s**t she’s been doing on her tour.”

A third commented, “A two hit wonder is not worthy headlining.”

This post comes after her Coachella performance, which featured surprise appearances by Lorde and Billie Eilish.

For the unversed, the English singer-songwriter is also set to perform at Glastonbury, LIDO Festival, and Parklife later this year.