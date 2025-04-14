King Charles, Queen Camilla 'most affectionate' couple in their seventies

Queen Camilla reveals big truth about King Charles amid health concerns

Queen Camilla and King Charles, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in Italy, appear to be one of the world's most affectionate couples in their seventies as they still playfully tease each other with loving gestures.

The 77-year-old Queen won hearts with her steadfastness and unwavering support for the monarch, 76, during his most challenging times, never letting his spirits down.

Camilla, who cares for King Charles the most and asks him to slow down, previously described the King as a "complete workaholic."

King Charles also feels comfortable in his wife's company and gives her all the respect and love she deserves.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2005, are known for their strong bond and mutual support, particularly during challenging times.

The two remained steadfast even though their relationship was subject to public scrutiny, given the circumstances surrounding Charles and Diana's divorce. However, Over time, Camilla has gained more acceptance and respect from the public for her role as a supportive partner to the monarch.

The royals enjoyed iconic moments together during their historic state visit to Italy from April 7 to April 10. From the Colosseum to the Vatican, the two visited several places.

During the trip, the Queen revealed the biggest truth about the King, explaining how her husband's work uplifts him amid his ongoing health battle.

To a question about the King's workload and his cancer treatment, Camilla responded to media as saying: "I think he loves his work and it keeps him going... That's what he is driven by — helping others."

The monarch packed around 20 engagements into the trip to Italy, which marked his first international visit of the year and overlapped with his millstone wedding anniversary with Camilla on April 9.

Queen Camilla said about the King: "I think it's wonderful, you know, if you've been ill and you are recovering, you're getting better and now he wants to do more and more and more. That's the problem."

"He knows he is fortunate to be in a position to make a difference, and is determined to do just that," a senior palace official said about the sovereign.