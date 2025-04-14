Prince William tipped for do-over with Prince George after devastating loss

The father-son duo were left disappointed as Aston Villa lost 3-1 against Paris Saint-Germain last week

After a tough outing, Prince William may be planning a do-over with his eldest son.

The Prince of Wales, 42, was seen cheering alongside 11-year-old Prince George during Aston Villa’s Champions League quarter-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain last week.

The father-son duo shared a joyful hug when Villa took the lead — only to watch the French side come back and win 3-1.

Now, all eyes are on whether William will bring his eldest to the second leg at Villa Park on Tuesday, April 15, as the team fights to overturn the two-goal deficit.

Before the first match, the doting dad-of-three told reporters he wanted George to experience “a big away night in Europe.”

He later told TNT, “Those memories are really important to create and bringing him away is important.”

George is currently on Easter break, making another football outing possible.

Though William hasn’t confirmed his plans, he’s expected to join the 40,000 fans at Villa Park for the high-stakes rematch.

The future king left his other kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at home with their mother, Kate Middleton, during the Paris trip and may now be eyeing a fresh chance to share another unforgettable moment with his oldest child.

After the loss, William showed his support on social media, writing, “A big night in the Champions League under the lights. Not the result we wanted, but it's not over yet! Bring on the second leg at Villa Park! UTV."