King Charles shares meaningful message ahead of Prince William key meeting

Buckingham Palace shared King Charles' meaningful message ahead of Prince William's key meeting.

The royal family released the monarch's video, showcasing the King visiting Krakow’s Jewish Community Centre (JCC) and meeting with the volunteers.

Alongside the video, the monarch's office issued a statement which reads, "This Holocaust Memorial Day, The King has visited Krakow’s Jewish Community Centre (JCC), a vital hub that fosters connection between the Jewish community and the city."

"Inspired by a memorable meeting in 2002 with Holocaust survivors, including Ryszard Orowski, The King’s involvement helped lead to the JCC’s official opening in 2008."

The King's spokesperson further shared that during the significant visit, His Majesty met volunteers who were preparing donations at the JCC’s Free Shop, which provides essential supplies for refugees.

It is important to note that King Charles' new update came amid reports that his son Prince William will conduct a private meeting with Prime Minister of the UK Keir Starmer.