Steven Spielberg shares rare detail about Drew Barrymore filming ‘E.T.’

Steven Spielberg praises Drew Barrymore energy on 'E.T.' set

Steven Spielberg was in awe of a young Drew Barrymore’s energy as he recalled filming of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial back in 1982.

The legendry director and The Drew Barrymore Show host reunited for a conversation about the film at the TCM Classic Film Festival in New York City.

The Schindler’s List filmmaker opened up about how Barrymore, who was just six at the time, shaped her character, Gertie.

"The camera was rolling and Drew said, 'I don't like his feet.' We used it," said the three-time Oscar winning director. "Drew made up a lot of her own dialogue because she was irrepressible."

Praising the Scream star’s improvisational reaction, Spielberg said, "It was gold." He also remembered the late screenwriter Melissa Matheson reaction to it.

"She couldn't believe the stuff that Drew was coming up with."

Spielberg said that the moment Charlie’s Angels actress walked in the room, he knew she was perfect for the role. He shared that before he could start asking her questions, she started “interviewing” him.

Barrymore then chimed in talking about her new and mature perspective on the movie when she attended its 20th anniversary in 2002. She felt "honoured and appreciated" that Spielberg kept her made up stuff in the movie.

However, Barrymore explained that she doesn't remember where her dialogues came from and what inspired it.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial which was released in 1982, became the highest grossing film of all time, a record Spielberg himself broke with 1993’s Jurassic Park.

Apart from Barrymore, the cast included Henry Thomas, Robert MacNaughton, Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote and Pat Welsh as voice of E.T.